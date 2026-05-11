Emiliano Martinez News: Concedes twice and assists Sunday

Martinez made four saves, allowed two goals and recorded one assist in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Burnley.

Martinez conceded a pair of goals Sunday, including Zian Flemming's equalizer in the 58th minute. He also made four saves in the draw. Perhaps his most important contribution was his assist on Ollie Watkins' goal in the 56th minute, the first assist of Martinez's career. The draw leaves Martinez and Aston Villa vulnerable to losing out on a Champions League spot with Bournemouth just four points back and Aston Villa with two difficult matches remaining versus Liverpool and at Manchester City. Martinez and Villa have another path to next season's UCL though with the Europa League Final next Wednesday versus Freiburg.