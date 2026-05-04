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Emiliano Martinez News: Concedes twice in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Martinez made three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

Martinez conceded a pair of early goals Sunday -- an outside-the-box strike by Conor Gallagher and a header by Richarlison -- but it's hard to cast too much blame on him for either. He also made three saves in his third consecutive start. After the second leg of the Europa League semifinal versus Nottingham Forest on Thursday, he faces a favorable matchup in the Premier League at Burnley on Sunday.

Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa
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