Emiliano Martinez News: Concedes twice in UCL elimination

Martinez registered five saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 win versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Martinez conceded two goals within the first 27 minutes of Tuesday's match, extending PSG's lead to four goals over the two legs. Despite a furious comeback by the Villa attack, Martinez and his side were eliminated from the competition. Martinez finished his first ever UCL campaign with five clean sheets, 49 saves and 12 goals conceded in 12 starts. He still has some massive matches left this season as he looks to earn his side a place in next season's Champions League and win a trophy as Aston Villa currently sits in the semifinals of the FA Cup.