Emiliano Martinez News: Four saves in 4-3 win
Martinez made four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 4-3 victory versus Sunderland.
Martinez made four saves but conceded three as his side required a late winner to end the game 4-3. The keeper has kept seven clean sheets in the Premier League this season. This is also the third game in a row that he has made three or more saves in a game. He made four or more saves for the ninth time this season.
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