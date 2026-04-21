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Emiliano Martinez News: Four saves in 4-3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Martinez made four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 4-3 victory versus Sunderland.

Martinez made four saves but conceded three as his side required a late winner to end the game 4-3. The keeper has kept seven clean sheets in the Premier League this season. This is also the third game in a row that he has made three or more saves in a game. He made four or more saves for the ninth time this season.

Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa
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