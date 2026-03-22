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Emiliano Martinez News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Martinez had one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win over West Ham United.

Martinez held onto the clean sheet on Sunday, making a save with a high claim and an aerial won. This was his first clean sheet since Feb 11, allowing 10 goals with 14 saves and six high claims in the last six appearances. The keeper will face off with Nottingham for the next league appearance on April 12, who have scored seven goals in the last five appearances.

Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa
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