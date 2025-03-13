Emiliano Martinez News: Logs one-save clean sheet

Martinez registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Club Brugge.

Wednesday saw Martinez log his fewest saves in a Champions League game this season. However, that worked out in his favor, as few shots on goal allowed him to comfortably record his first clean sheet of the 2025 calendar year. Martinez will look to continue the positive momentum when Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain begin their UCL quarterfinal set in April.