Emiliano Martinez News: Makes five saves

Martinez registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

Martinez recorded five saves, ensuring the win for Villa on Saturday. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in the last six games, allowing nine goals on 18 saves in that span. The keeper will travel to Crystal Palace for the next game on Tuesday, who have scored eight goals in the last five contests. Martinez also let in two goals on four saves against the opponent during the last outing on Nov 23.