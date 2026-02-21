Emiliano Martinez headshot

Emiliano Martinez News: Recovers after conceding goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Martinez made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Leeds United.

Martinez gave up a goal in the first half but had a stellar effort outside of that lapse to keep Aston Villa in the match. He should have an easier time dealing with Wolves, a team which has produced just 18 goals in 27 league games.

Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emiliano Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emiliano Martinez See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 27
SOC
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 27
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago