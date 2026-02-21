Emiliano Martinez News: Recovers after conceding goal
Martinez made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Leeds United.
Martinez gave up a goal in the first half but had a stellar effort outside of that lapse to keep Aston Villa in the match. He should have an easier time dealing with Wolves, a team which has produced just 18 goals in 27 league games.
