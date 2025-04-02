Emiliano Martinez News: Secures clean sheet

Martinez recorded four saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Martinez was back in PL action Wednesday, making four saves while securing a clean sheet against Brighton. This is just his fourth clean sheet of the season, allowing 41 goals with 77 assists in 29 league appearances. The keeper will face off with Nottingham on Saturday, who have scored seven goals in the last five contests. Martinez had allowed two goals with four saves against the opponent during the last outing on Dec 14.