Emiliano Martinez News: Serves up three in loss
Martinez made three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Manchester United.
Martinez struggled in Sunday's loss and has now given up nine goals in his last three EPL starts. However, he did keep a clean sheet against Lille in the UEL Round of 16 first leg so he might be able to channel that in the second leg on Thursday.
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