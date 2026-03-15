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Emiliano Martinez News: Serves up three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Martinez made three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Manchester United.

Martinez struggled in Sunday's loss and has now given up nine goals in his last three EPL starts. However, he did keep a clean sheet against Lille in the UEL Round of 16 first leg so he might be able to channel that in the second leg on Thursday.

Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa
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