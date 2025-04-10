Emiliano Martinez News: Solid effort but allows three

Martinez recorded eight saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 loss versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Martinez was poised in net Wednesday but still struggled to keep the rapid attack of PSG out of the back of the net. He would face 11 shot son target and did well to stop eight but still allowed three goals in the crucial loss. He will now turn to the second leg hoping for a bit more help from his defense, as he did see a clean sheet in his last UCL outing before Wednesday.