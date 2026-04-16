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Emiliano Martinez News: Starting vs. Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Martinez (calf) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League match against Bologna.

Martinez trained with the group Wednesday and has jumped straight back into the starting lineup for this decisive matchup. Martinez should remain as Villa's starting goalkeeper as long as he stays healthy in the final weeks of the campaign. His return means Marco Bizot will return to his regular bench role.

Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa
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