Emiliano Martinez News: Starting vs. Bologna
Martinez (calf) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League match against Bologna.
Martinez trained with the group Wednesday and has jumped straight back into the starting lineup for this decisive matchup. Martinez should remain as Villa's starting goalkeeper as long as he stays healthy in the final weeks of the campaign. His return means Marco Bizot will return to his regular bench role.
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