Emiliano Martinez News: Status unclear heading into new season

Martinez's transfer situation and unresolved finger injury, coupled with Villa's potential new goalkeeper signing, leave his status unclear heading into the new season.

Martinez was left out of Aston Villa's Super Cup squad, with the club citing necessary rest as the reason. However, his situation is more complicated. His future has been uncertain all summer, with the closest possibility being a move to Juventus that ultimately fell through. Added to that is the ongoing issue with a finger injury he suffered in May. He chose to manage the injury rather than undergo immediate surgery, allowing him to play in the Europa League final and then carry the problem through Argentina's entire World Cup campaign. The situation remains unclear, but if he decides to undergo surgery, reports suggest he could be sidelined for around three months. Villa are now on the verge of signing Parma and Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, a move that could lead to Martinez losing his starting role. Suzuki is expected to compete for the No. 1 spot regardless of Martinez's situation. This leaves the 33-year-old facing an uncertain future, with his transfer options narrowed, potential surgery capable of sidelining him for three months, and no guarantee of remaining first choice even if he stays fit at Villa.