Emiliano Martinez News: Three saves for win
Martinez made three saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 4-2 win against Liverpool.
Martinez stopped three of the five shots he faced during Friday's win. He wasn't overly-tested throughout the match, but he did enough to earn the win. He has two harder matches coming up to close out the campaign, with teams that should offer far more threat going forward.
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