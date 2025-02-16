Emiliano Martinez News: Three saves, one goal conceded
Martinez had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town.
For a second straight Premier League appearance, Martinez logged three saves. But unlike the two's first, he did not concede multiple goals. As it stands, Martinez's form is far from excellent, which is not the most promising as he and Villa prepare for a Wednesday game against league leaders Liverpool.
