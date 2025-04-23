Emiliano Martinez News: Two allowed against City
Martinez registered four saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Manchester City.
Martinez was putting together a solid outing but was beaten late to give City the win, making four saves while allowing two goals. This now makes it two straight league matches since his last clean sheet, with five in 33 appearances this season. He will have a decent chance of changing that against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
