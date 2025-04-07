Emiliano Martinez News: Two saves in victory

Martinez made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Martinez turned aside two of three Nottingham Forest shots on target Saturday to help lift the Villans to a 2-1 victory. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the World Cup winner has turned aside 10 shots and made three clearances while conceding just two goals and recording three clean sheets. Martinez is likely to face relegated Southampton at St. Mary's Park when Villa return to Premier League action Saturday.