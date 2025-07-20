Emiliano Rigoni Injury: Training separately

Rigoni has worked apart from the rest of the squad in recent days as he deals with a muscular issue, according to reporter Pablo Ruiz.

Rigoni failed to recover in time for the first couple of Apertura games and left his team without a winger option over that span. He'll remain a doubt ahead of upcoming fixtures, looking to return at least to the bench as soon as he resumes full training sessions. Both Carlos Cisneros and Angel Tadeo Estrada had unimpressive performances on the left wing, so that's where the Argentinian could be used when he's fit.