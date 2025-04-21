Fantasy Soccer
Emiliano Rigoni headshot

Emiliano Rigoni News: Four shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Rigoni registered four shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Monterrey.

Rigoni picked up his second consecutive start and set a season high among his 13 appearances for Leon with four shots in the match. He also registered his first shot on target in the last four games, and he earned his first tackle won in five appearances. Additionally, he racked up double digits in completed passes for the seventh time in Liga MX play this season.

Emiliano Rigoni
Leon
