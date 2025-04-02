Emiliano Rigoni News: Gets back to lineup, logs assist

Rigoni made an assist, created three chances and sent in seven crosses (one accurate) during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Pumas.

Rigoni made his first start in almost three months and needed just two minutes to contribute as he assisted Jhonder Cadiz for the goal that broke the deadlock. The attacker kept performing well during the first half but couldn't keep it up after halftime, which ultimately led him to be subbed off. Anyway, Rigoni will hope to have produced enough to at least have more significant playing time during upcoming matches.