Emilio Aristizabal News: Joins Toronto on loan

Aristizabal is leaving Colombia and his home country for a season of MLS play, joining Toronto on loan with an option to buy. The young forward has only recorded 51 appearances in his career thus far, notching 12 goals and four assists, but he likely needs to adjust to MLS play. He currently looks slated for a bench spot to begin with the club, needing to work into any starting time.