Emilio Aristizabal News: Lone goal for Toronto

Aristizabal scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Atlanta United.

Aristizabal was the only player for Toronto to score on Saturday as he tried to help his club to a win, finding the back of the net in the 71st minute. This does give him his only goal of the season in nine appearances, still without an assist. He earns his first goal after nine shots and nine appearances (three starts).