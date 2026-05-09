Emilio Aristizabal News: Scores brace off bench

Aristizabal scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 loss against Inter Miami CF.

Aristizabal came off the bench and bagged a late brace in the final nine minutes of Saturday's 4-2 MLS home loss to Inter Miami, striking in the 82nd minute off Daniel Salloi's third assist of the season before rising to head home Kobe Franklin's second assist in the 90th minute to spark brief hopes of a comeback. The young forward now has three goals in his first 11 MLS appearances this season, all coming in the last three games, quickly emerging as Toronto's most dangerous weapon off the bench despite the team's struggles. The brace did not flip the result, but his two-goal cameo stood out as the brightest individual showing in a Toronto shirt during a brutal stretch of the season.