Emilio Lara Injury: Absent with injury

Lara is currently not an option for Necaxa due to an undisclosed injury, Rogelio Davila of CEA Deportes reported Friday.

Lara's issue is a blow to the squad in terms of defensive strength considering that he had recorded over 80 minutes at right-back in each of the first three games of the year. The nature and severity of his injury are currently unknown, so his status will remain a doubt for future weeks. Raul Martinez may have more chances to produce until Lara completes his recovery.