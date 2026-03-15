Emilio Lara News: Average outing in draw

Lara generated one tackle (one won) and three clearances in Friday's 0-0 draw against Puebla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 40th minute.

Lara barely stood out as he recorded only a few defensive actions, though that was enough to help his team to its first clean sheet of the year. After coming off the bench in four successive matches, the versatile defender bounced back to the starting lineup in place of the injured Alexis Pena (knee). If that remains the case in upcoming fixtures, Lara may find more opportunities to feature in a back three alongside Raul Martinez and Agustin Oliveros.