Emilio Lara News: Credited with assist in win

Lara assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 victory versus América.

Lara isn't known for his attacking contributions as a wing-back, but he stepped up right when his team needed him the most and set up Kevin Rosero's game-winning goal in the second half. This was Lara's first assist of the season, and despite Necaxa's attacking tendencies, Lara should earn most of his value via defensive stats and crosses, not chances created and assists.