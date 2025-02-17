Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emilio Lara headshot

Emilio Lara News: Credited with assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Lara assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 victory versus América.

Lara isn't known for his attacking contributions as a wing-back, but he stepped up right when his team needed him the most and set up Kevin Rosero's game-winning goal in the second half. This was Lara's first assist of the season, and despite Necaxa's attacking tendencies, Lara should earn most of his value via defensive stats and crosses, not chances created and assists.

Emilio Lara
Club Necaxa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now