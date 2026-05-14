Emilio Lara News: Departs Rayos
Lara (suspension) will no longer play for Necaxa after reaching the end of his loan spell from Club America, the team reported Wednesday.
Lara is coming off a tough campaign, in which he dropped to a substitute role after dealing with an injury in February and saw little action since then. Though fitness issues and inconsistent form have slowed his progress, he still offers value as a versatile defender who can contribute at center- or full-back at the Liga MX level. However, it won't be easy for him to find a place on an Azulcrema side which boasts great depth in the names of Israel Reyes, Kevin Alvarez, Sebastian Caceres and Ramon Juarez.
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