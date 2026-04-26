Emilio Lara News: Earns red card in Clausura finale

Lara received a straight red card as a substitute in Sunday's loss to Cruz Azul.

Lara committed a violent foul immediately after replacing Raul Martinez in his squad's final game of the season. The versatile defender will consequently miss the Apertura 2026 opening week through suspension. He'll return to his parent team Club America in the summer, so his future is unclear regardless of the ban. He ended the campaign with 16 tackles, six interceptions and 19 clearances across 572 minutes of play, relegated to a bench in the closing stages.