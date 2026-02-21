Emilio Lara News: On bench for Toluca match

Lara (undisclosed) is among the substitutes for Saturday's meeting with Toluca.

Lara could play again for the first time since Jan. 17 after being Rayos' starting right-back at the beginning of the year. There was little information about his injury, so it's unclear whether he's only fit enough for limited minutes or is now considered for bench duty. Still, he may have a chance to take Raul Martinez's place in the starting lineup later in the season.