Emilio Lara News: Posts seven tackles in win

Lara generated one shot (one on goal), seven tackles (five won), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Atletico San Luis.

Lara made his first appearance of the season, playing in a right-back role and completing the full 90 minutes against the Potosinos. However, the lineup in Sunday's game looked more like a second-unit side as the team reserved top players following an exhausting string of Leagues Cup matches. The defender at least got an opportunity to show his versatility, leading the squad in duels won, tackles and crosses. He'll be expected to return to a substitute role behind Kevin Alvarez and Dagoberto Espinoza in future fixtures.