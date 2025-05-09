Emilio Lara News: Records three clearances in draw

Lara had one tackle (one won), three clearances and two interceptions in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Tigres. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 99th minute.

Lara played well Thursday, combining a defensive effort with four duels won and a couple of dribbles against the Tigers. He completed the full 90 minutes for the 12th time in a row, and the clean sheet was his fourth over that span. Other than that, he's averaging 30.1 accurate passes and 3.2 clearances per game as part of a three-man back line throughout the current tournament.