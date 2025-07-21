Emilio Rodriguez Injury: Heading to Leon

Rodriguez (fracture) will play for Leon following a transfer from Pachuca for the Apertura 2025 season.

Rodriguez last appeared in a league match on March 8, and has since been sidelined by a fractured fifth metatarsal. While he should be close to returning, it remains to be seen how quickly he'll regain his top form and what position he'll play for the Panzas Verdes. The 22-year-old, who also had a spell with Celta Vigo B in Spain, could be an attack-minded full-back instead of Ivan Moreno and Sebastian Santos, or challenge Carlos Cisneros and Emiliano Rigoni (hamstring) on the wings.