Emilio Rodriguez News: Assists as substitute

Emilio Rodriguez assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Pumas UNAM. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Rodriguez created Julian Carranza's opener in the 76th minute with his first assist in the season, but they couldn't hold the lead and ended up with the road draw. The midfielder also received his first yellow card in the proccess. That was his third overall appearance (one start) so far.