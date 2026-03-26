Emilio Rodriguez News: Scores winner off bench

Rodriguez scored one goal with his only shot on target in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atletico San Luis.

Rodriguez came on in the 87th minute and still managed to make an impact, scoring a well placed finish across goal. He has seen very limited playing time this season, making just four appearances and totaling only 55 minutes. Despite that, he took his chance well here, showing composure in front of goal. While his role in the lineup remains uncertain, performances like this should help him earn more opportunities going forward rather than being left as an unused substitute.