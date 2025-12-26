Rodriguez's momentum has faded during his time at Celta Vigo B and Leon after shining in the early stages of his career with Pachuca, and this move represents an opportunity for him to showcase his skills again. The wide man will offer playmaking value if he earns meaningful playing time while competing with Franco Rossano and Kevin Rosero on the left and right sides, respectively. Last season, Rodriguez averaged 1.3 crosses, 0.3 chances created and 0.6 tackles per game, but he didn't score or assist across 405 minutes on the field.