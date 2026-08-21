Emir Karic News: Registers most crosses
Karic was injured and subbed out in the 89th minute of Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus St. Louis City SC. He generated one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and three corners before exiting the match.
Karic recorded the joint most crosses in the game and also made 49 passes. He registered four tackles, two clearances, one interception and one block before being subbed off due to injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now