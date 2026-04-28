Emirhan Ilkhan News: Assists in start

Ilkhan assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Inter Milan.

İlkhan made his first start and played the full 90 minutes after being an unused substitute in the previous three matches, and marked the occasion by setting up the team's opening goal for Giovanni Simeone from one of his three he created during the game. It was his second assist of the season and his third goal contribution overall, having also scored once against Parma.