Emirhan Ilkhan News: Red-carded in Genoa match
Ilkhan had one cross (zero accurate), one interception and two tackles before receiving a straight red card in the 47th minute of Sunday game versus Genoa.
Ilkhan got the call but had a so-so display and capped it off with a violent tackle right before the interval. He'll be unavailable for next Sunday's home bout versus Lazio. Matteo Prati or Ivan Ilic will take his place in the midfield next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now