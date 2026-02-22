Emirhan Ilkhan News: Red-carded in Genoa match

Ilkhan had one cross (zero accurate), one interception and two tackles before receiving a straight red card in the 47th minute of Sunday game versus Genoa.

Ilkhan got the call but had a so-so display and capped it off with a violent tackle right before the interval. He'll be unavailable for next Sunday's home bout versus Lazio. Matteo Prati or Ivan Ilic will take his place in the midfield next week.