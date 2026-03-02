Emirhan Ilkhan News: Serves suspension

Ilkhan cleared a one-game ban in Sunday's 2-0 win over Torino.

Ilkhan got the standard punishment after a harsh tackle and will look to win over a new coach after being a regular under the previous one. Matteo Prati had a good showing in relief. Ilkhan has logged at least one tackle in eight appearances in a row, amassing 16 (10 won) and notching one assist, three key passes and six interceptions over that span.