Emirhan Ilkhan News: Strikes in Parma meeting

Ilkhan scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and thre tackles (all won) in Friday's 4-1 win over Parma.

Ilkhan resumed starting over Matteo Prati in the midfield after a red card and not playing in the previous match and nudged home a low-driven shot by a teammate from inside the six-yard box, netting his maiden goal. He'll face constant competition from a pair of teammates the rest of the way. He has registered at least one tackle in nine consecutive outings, amassing 19 (11 won) and logging eight interceptions, four key passes and four shots (two on target) over that span.