Emmanuel Agbadou Injury: Aggravates injury

Agbadou was subbed off due to injury in the 61st minute of Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Liverpool. According to manager Vitor Pereira, "Today Agbadou in half time he felt something. He should've told me that he felt something - he went to the second half and got injured. We must respect the body, if you feel something it's time to go per Charlie Haffenden of the Birmingham World.

Agbadou felt an injury at halftime, and unfortunately aggravated his issue and forced him off at the 61th minute Sunday. This will leave him questionable for the trip to the cherries on Saturday, as he is set for further scans on his injury.