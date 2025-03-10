Emmanuel Agbadou News: Busy defensively in return

Agbadou (undisclosed) made nine clearances, one interception and one block during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton.

Agbadou returned to the team after a three-game absence and picked up where he left off prior to the injury as he dominated opposing forwards and even put up a season high in clearances. An undisputed starter when fully fit, the center-back is really impressing since he joined Wolves during the winter transfer window, with 14 tackles and 34 clearances over six league starts.