Emmanuel Agbadou News: Solid start to Wolves career

Agbadou started in all 16 of his appearances while notching one goal on seven shots in the Premier League.

Agbadou transferred to Wolves midway through the 2024/25 season from Reims after starting in all 14 of his appearances in France. He would then replicate his role with Reims with Wolves, not missing a single start when available after joining the club. This is a good sign for the defender who is sure to continue in a starting role next campaign, having inked a four-and-a-half-year deal when joining the club.