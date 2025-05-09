Fantasy Soccer
Emmanuel Biumla headshot

Emmanuel Biumla Injury: Late call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Biumla (hamstring) will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Strasbourg, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in the press conference.

Biumla has been training with the team this week after recovering from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for the last seven games. He will be assessed after Friday's final training session to determine if he can be in the match squad. If deemed fit enough to feature, he could return directly to the starting lineup since he has been a regular starter for Angers this season.

Emmanuel Biumla
Angers
