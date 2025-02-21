Fantasy Soccer
Emmanuel Biumla Injury: Out to face St. Etienne

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Biumla (hamstring) is out for Saturday's match against St. Etienne, according to Antoine Raguin of Ouest France.

Biulma will remain sidelined Saturday, with the defender still not fit enough to be an option to face St. Etienne. This continues to be a tough blow for the club, as he has only missed two starts this season when fit. Abdoulaye Bamba will be his likely replacement in the defense while he is out.

