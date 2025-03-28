Fantasy Soccer
Emmanuel Biumla headshot

Emmanuel Biumla Injury: Questionable to face Rennes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Biumla (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's match against Rennes, according to manager Alexandre Dejeux. "We have some questions about Emmanuel."

Biumla looks to be on the mend but is still questionable for Sunday after missing their match before the break. This would be a huge addition back for the club, as he is a starting defender when fit. That said, he could have a slight chance of seeing that spot if fit Sunday.

Emmanuel Biumla
Angers
