Emmanuel Biumla headshot

Emmanuel Biumla Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Biumla (undisclosed) is dealing with a minor injury that prevents him from playing, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in a press conference. "I think Emmanuel will remain in treatment during the break. He doesn't have a serious injury but it's preventing him from playing."

Biumla missed Saturday's clash with Monaco due to a minor injury. This is a setback for the defender as he started last Sunday and is a regular when fit. Abdoulaye Bamba will step in if he remains sidelined.

Emmanuel Biumla
Angers
