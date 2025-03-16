Emmanuel Biumla Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Biumla (undisclosed) is dealing with a minor injury that prevents him from playing, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in a press conference. "I think Emmanuel will remain in treatment during the break. He doesn't have a serious injury but it's preventing him from playing."

Biumla missed Saturday's clash with Monaco due to a minor injury. This is a setback for the defender as he started last Sunday and is a regular when fit. Abdoulaye Bamba will step in if he remains sidelined.