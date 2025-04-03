Emmanuel Biumla Injury: Still not training Wednesday

Biumla (undisclosed) was still not training on Wednesday and remains very unlikely to feature in Saturday's clash against Paris, according to Ouest France.

Biumla was not spotted in team training on Wednesday, suggesting it will be difficult for him to be part of the squad for the match against Paris on Saturday. He has now missed the last two games for undisclosed reasons, and it appears to be a serious issue. As a regular starter in central defense, his absence is forcing a change in the starting XI, with Abdoulaye Bamba seeing increased playing time.