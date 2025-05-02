Emmanuel Biumla Injury: Unlikely Sunday

Biumla (hamstring) is unlikely for Sunday's clash against Nantes, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in the press conference.

Biumla missed the last six games due to a hamstring injury and remains unlikely for Sunday's game. If he misses another game, his next chance to return will be next Saturday against Strasbourg and he would be in a good position to be available. Until then, Abdoulaye Bamba is getting a larger role in the starting squad in his place.