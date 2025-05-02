Fantasy Soccer
Emmanuel Biumla headshot

Emmanuel Biumla Injury: Unlikely Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Biumla (hamstring) is unlikely for Sunday's clash against Nantes, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in the press conference.

Biumla missed the last six games due to a hamstring injury and remains unlikely for Sunday's game. If he misses another game, his next chance to return will be next Saturday against Strasbourg and he would be in a good position to be available. Until then, Abdoulaye Bamba is getting a larger role in the starting squad in his place.

Emmanuel Biumla
Angers
