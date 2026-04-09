Emmanuel Biumla News: Clears injury scare

Biumla (undisclosed) returned to full team training this week and is available for Saturday's clash against Rennes, according to Ouest France.

Biumla had been sidelined with an undisclosed issue following the international break, but his absence from the injury report and return to full sessions is a clean bill of health heading into the weekend. The defender figures to slot back into his usual depth role off the bench for Angers rather than pushing for an immediate starting spot, but his availability gives coach Alexandre Dujeux a useful option to call upon as the SCO push through the final stretch of the season.